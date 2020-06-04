Chicago to embark on new 2021 UK tour

Hit musical Chicago will embark on a new UK tour in 2021.

The hit 1996 production of Kander and Ebb's iconic musical, choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse with direction by Walter Bobbie, will begin its run in Birmingham next spring.

Casting for the show, which follows Roxie, a woman who murders her lover but tries to escape the wrath of the law, is to be announced. The piece is the winner of six Tony Awards, and has played in 36 countries worldwide. Numbers include "Razzle Dazzle", "Cell Block Tango", and "All That Jazz".

The show will open at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 12 March 2021, before visiting Sunderland Empire, Liverpool Empire, Woking New Victoria, Milton Keynes Theatre, Eastbourne Congress, Hawth Theatre Crawley, Torquay Princess Theatre, Cardiff Millenium Centre, Manchester Palace Theatre, Eden Court Inverness, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Stoke Regent Theatre, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Bristol Hippodrome, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Royal and Derngate Northampton, Hull New Theatre and the Mayflower Southampton.

Tickets go on sale later this month.