The Addams Family reschedules UK and Ireland tour

The upcoming tour of The Addams Family has been rescheduled.

Initially meant to open this month, the show will now begin on 26 January 2021 in Cardiff. It will then go on to visit Dartford, Liverpool, Bradford, Northampton, Bristol, Edinburgh, Wimbledon, Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Salford, Nottingham, Hull, Milton Keynes, Bromley, Oxford and Woking, with further dates to be revealed.

Samantha Womack (The Girl on the Train) and Cameron Blakely (Les Misérables) will revive their roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams after playing the parts in the 2017 tour.

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music and Lyrics Limited will present the musical comedy, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice – the creators of Jersey Boys – and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa (Big Fish), using the characters created by Charles Addams. Matthew White will direct the production.

Based on the iconic franchise, the musical tells the story of Wednesday Addams, who is now grown up and has a secret that her father Gomez must keep from his wife Morticia. Wednesday has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man and is hosting a dinner party for his parents at the Addams family residence.

Further casting and creative team are to be announced.