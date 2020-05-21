School of Rock tour announces online search for child cast

Hit musical School of Rock is launching an online search for young performers to take part in the show's upcoming tour.

The production is hoping to find singers, guitar players, bass guitar players, drummers and keyboardists, all aged between eight and 12 and under four foot ten.

Anyone hoping to apply should visit the show's site for further information.

Based on the film of the same name starring Jack Black, the piece follows Dewey Finn, a teacher who poses as his best friend to get a job as a school teacher. Lloyd Webber, Julian Fellowes and Glenn Slater's musical opened on Broadway in 2015.

The piece has a book by Fellowes, and is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

The production opens in Birmingham on 23 February 2021 before visiting Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Wimbledon, Ipswich, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Dublin, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Manchester, Hull, Plymouth, Bristol, Stoke, Southampton, Eastbourne, Canterbury, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Woking, Dartford, Southend, Liverpool, Northampton, Llandudno, Sunderland and Oxford.