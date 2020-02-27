Six musical extends tour and announces new dates and venues

Six , the award-winning musical about the wives of Henry VIII, continues to reign supreme as it announces new dates for its ongoing tour of the UK.

Running in tandem with the West End production, the tour first opened in Guildford in October 2019 and has been ongoing ever since.

The new tour dates will kick off at Oxford Playhouse on 13 August (where it plays to 23 August), before visiting Milton Keynes (25 to 29 August), Rose Theatre Kingston (1 to 12 September), Eastbourne Congress (28 September to 3 October), Bath Theatre Royal (12 to 24 October), Cheltenham Everyman (26 October to 7 November), Woking New Victoria (9 to 14 November), Dartford Orchard (17 to 22 November), Royal and Derngate Northampton (24 to 28 November), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (11 to 16 May 2021) and Newcastle Theatre Royal (31 May to 5 June 2021). The show will play a six-week Christmas season from 1 December to 10 January 2021 at The Lowry in Salford, with more dates to be revealed soon.

The current touring cast is composed of Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Lauren Byrne (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Jodie Steele (Katherine Howard) and Athena Collins (Catherine Parr), with alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee and Harriet Watson. Casting for the 2021 tour is yet to be announced.

Six is currently booking at the Arts Theatre into 2021, and celebrated its first West End birthday recently, and has just opened for previews on Broadway.

It is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk. It is produced by Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles.