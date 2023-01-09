Girl from the North Country – watch an exclusive performance of Bob Dylan's "Rolling Stone"

Exclusive: Take a look at the brand-new music video performance of Bob Dylan's "Rolling Stone", led by Frances McNamee (as Elizabeth Laine) and the company of the current UK and Ireland tour of Girl from the North Country.

Alongside McNamee, the full cast includes Ross Carswell (as Elias Burke), Colin Connor (as Nick Laine), Frankie Hart (Ensemble), Joshua C Jackson (as Joe Scott), Eli James (as Reverend Marlowe), Justina Kehinde (as Marianne), Teddy Kempner (as Mr Perry), Graham Kent (Ensemble), Owen Lloyd (Ensemble), Nichola MacEvilly (Ensemble), Chris McHallem (as Dr Walker), Gregor Milne (as Gene Laine), Eve Norris (as Katherine Draper), Maria Omakinwa (as Mrs Neilsen), Daniel Reid-Walters (Ensemble), James Staddon (as Mr Burke), Neil Stewart (Ensemble) and Rebecca Thornhill (as Mrs Burke).









The show is written and directed by McPherson, with scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind and casting by Jessica Ronane.

The tour resumes performances tomorrow at Liverpool Empire (10 to 14 January), before visiting Sheffield Lyceum (17 to 21 January), Bristol Hippodrome (30 January to 4 February), Birmingham Alexandra (7 to 11 February), Grand Opera House, Belfast (14 to 18 February) His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (21 to 25 February), Norwich Theatre Royal (28 February to 4 March), Curve, Leicester (7 to 11 March) and New Wimbledon Theatre (14 to 18 March).

