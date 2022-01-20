Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World musical announces 2022 tour dates

New tour dates have been confirmed for the Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World musical.

The show follows a girl named Jade, who sneaks into her local museum for a behind-the-scenes peek at the yet to be opened Gallery of Greatness. To her surprise, she meets some of history's strongest and most iconic ladies: Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks and Amelia Earhart, to name just a few.

Written by Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper and directed by Amy Hodge, the touring production features music, orchestrations and music production by Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo, set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, choreography by Danielle Lecointe, lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Carolyn Downing and casting by Rosie Pearson.

Produced by Kenny Wax Family Entertainment in association with MAST Mayflower Studios, the piece's 2022 dates begin in Liverpool (25 March to 3 April) and continue to Salford, Kingston upon Thames, Edinburgh, Truro, Exeter, Cheltenham, Oxford, Sheffield, and Poole, culminating with the previously announced engagement at Theatre Royal Stratford East (15 June to 17 July).

Casting will be announced in due course.



