Epstein Theatre in Liverpool to close down

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre will shut down, it has been revealed.

As reported in the BBC, the venue's woes aren't simply pandemic related – last year it was confirmed that the building had lost £273,000 when a former assistant manager was charged with fraud.

As a result, the ongoing pandemic is very much a follow-up blow after a turbulent time for the 380-seater theatre.

Ownership of the space has been returned to Liverpool City Council for the time being, with a council spokesperson confirming it was "in negotiation with interested parties to see how the theatre can be brought back to life once it is safe to do so".

Over a dozen staff members have lost their jobs as a result of the closure, though the Council has said it will try its best to re-employ former staff if possible.

The Grade-II listed building was renamed after The Beatles manager Brian Epstein in 1997, and has housed a variety of stage shows and musical performances over the years.