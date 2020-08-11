Epstein Theatre in Liverpool to close down
The venue has faced major financial hardship over the last year or so
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre will shut down, it has been revealed.
As reported in the BBC, the venue's woes aren't simply pandemic related – last year it was confirmed that the building had lost £273,000 when a former assistant manager was charged with fraud.
As a result, the ongoing pandemic is very much a follow-up blow after a turbulent time for the 380-seater theatre.
Ownership of the space has been returned to Liverpool City Council for the time being, with a council spokesperson confirming it was "in negotiation with interested parties to see how the theatre can be brought back to life once it is safe to do so".
Over a dozen staff members have lost their jobs as a result of the closure, though the Council has said it will try its best to re-employ former staff if possible.
The Grade-II listed building was renamed after The Beatles manager Brian Epstein in 1997, and has housed a variety of stage shows and musical performances over the years.