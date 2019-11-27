West Side Story at the Curve Leicester: first look at revival with Jamie Muscato and Adriana Ivelisse

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at West Side Story as it opens in Curve Leicester.

Adriana Ivelisse and Carly Mercedes Dyer play Maria and Anita respectively. Jamie Muscato (Heathers) plays Tony, while Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez (Grease) plays Bernardo and Ronan Burns (Kiss Me, Kate) plays Riff.

Adriana Ivelisse as Maria

© Ellie Kurttz

Darren Bennett (Grease) plays Lieutenant Schrank, while the cast also includes Ryan Anderson (Grease) as A-Rab, Damian Buhagiar (Grease) as Chino, Thea Bunting (Grease) as Graziella, Alex Christian (Oklahoma!) as Baby John, Abigail Climer (Grease) as Consuelo, Isaac Gryn (Oklahoma!) as Action, Beth Hinton-Lever (Hadestown) as Anybodys, Katie Lee (Matilda) as Velma, Mireia Mambo (Evita) as Rosalia, Michael O'Reilly (Dirty Dancing) as Diesel, Dominic Sibanda (Aladdin) as Indio, Dale White (Grease) as Big Deal and Christopher Wright (The Ladykillers) as Officer Krupke and Doc.

Damian Buhagiar as Chino, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez as Bernardo, Richard Appiah-Sarpong as Pepe and Dominic Sibanda as Indio

© Ellie Kurttz

The venue's artistic director Nikolai Foster directs the show, which has choreography from Ellen Kane and musical supervision from Sarah Travis. Set design is by Michael Taylor, costume is by Edd Lindley, musical direction is by George Dyer, lighting is by Guy Hoare, sound is by Tom Marshall and casting is by Kay Magson.

Isaac Gryn as Action

© Ellie Kurttz

Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents and Leonard Bernstein's musical is set in New York City in 1957 and is a reworking of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Songs include "I Feel Pretty", "America" and "Tonight".

Carly Mercedes Dyer as Anita

© Ellie Kurttz

The piece runs until 11 January 2020.

The cast of ''West Side Story

© Ellie Kurttz

Abigail Climer as Consuela, Mireia Mambo as Rosalia and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Anita

© Ellie Kurttz

(Clockwise from top) Ryan Anderson as A-Rab, Dale White as Big Deal, Alex Christian as Baby John, Isaac Gryn as Action and Michael O'Reilly as Diesel

© Ellie Kurttz

Jamie Muscato as Tony and Adriana Ivelisse as Maria

© Ellie Kurttz

Adriana Ivelisse as Maria

© Ellie Kurttz

Michael O'Reilly as Diesel and Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez as Bernardo

© Ellie Kurttz

Jamie Muscato as Tony

© Ellie Kurttz

The cast of West Side Story

© Ellie Kurttz

Carly Mercedes Dyer as Anita

© Ellie Kurttz

The cast of West Side Story

© Ellie Kurttz

Adriana Ivelisse as Maria and Jamie Muscato as Tony

© Ellie Kurttz

The cast of West Side Story

© Ellie Kurttz

Abigail Climer as Consuela, Adriana Ivelisse as Maria and Mireia Mambo as Rosalia

© Ellie Kurttz

Adriana Ivelisse as Maria and Jamie Muscato as Tony

© Ellie Kurttz