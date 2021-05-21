The Cher Show to tour UK and Ireland in 2022

A new production of The Cher Show will tour the UK and Ireland next year, with a creative team led by director Arlene Phillips, choreographer Oti Mabuse and costume designer Gabriella Slade.

The tour will open at the Leicester Curve on 15 April 2022, and continue until 1 April 2023.

The Cher Show show was first seen on Broadway in 2018. With a book by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, Peter and the Starcatcher) it features a raft of Cher hits including "Turn Back Time", "I Got You Babe", "Strong Enough", "The Shoop Shoop Song" and "Believe".

Arlene Phillips said: "I have been a fan of Cher since I first heard 'I Got You Babe' in the mid-60s and cannot wait to direct her musical. I love stories about strong inspirational legends like Cher and I am proud to be joined in the creative team by two women who have already made a huge impact in their careers.

"This exciting show will be a non-stop journey of Cher's rollercoaster life, bringing to the audience Cher's iconic songs, glorious dance numbers, unique costumes and her epic drama. All they need to do is come along and Believe."

Exclusive video: Meet the creative team

Phillips' many West End credits include Starlight Express and We Will Rock You. She is former head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the show that shot Oti Mabuse to fame as one of its winning dancers. Gabriella Slade's recent West End design credits include Six and Curtains.

The production, which marks the show's European premiere, will visit: Sunderland, Hull, Sheffield, Manchester, Belfast, Blackpool, Nottingham, Canterbury, Plymouth, Dublin, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southend, Cardiff, Stoke, Woking, Dartford, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, Bradford, Brighton, York, Ipswich, Southampton, Northampton, Liverpool, Bristol, Wimbledon, Darlington, Torquay, Oxford, Llandudno, Norwich and Carlisle.

The Cher Show will have lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson. It's produced by Tom de Keyser and Hamish Greer of Royo Entertainment.

Tickets will be on sale via WhatsOnStage from midday today (Friday)