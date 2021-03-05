Online The Color Purple musical extends run

The recorded version of The Color Purple, captured at Curve in Leicester, has extended its online run.

Presented in a similar vein to Curve's previous production of Sunset Boulevard, the piece has been captured at the venue in Covid-safe conditions, and will be available to online audiences from this evening.

Leading the cast is T'Shan Williams as Celie alongside Danielle Fiamanya as Nettie, Karen Mavundukure as Sofia, Ako Mitchell as Mister and Simon Anthony Rhoden as Harpo. Also returning to Curve is Carly Mercedes Dyer, who played Anita in the venue's revival of West Side Story, as Shug Avery.

The company is completed by returning cast members Geoff Aymer, KM Drew Boateng, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, Danielle Kassarate, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

The musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, and tells the story of heroine Celie over 40 years as she finds her place in the world. It has a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray.

The creative team features director Tinuke Craig, alongside musical director Alex Parker, designer Alex Lowde, choreographer Mark Smith, sound designer Tom Marshall and casting director Kay Magson CDG. The production is lit by Curve associate Ben Cracknell.

The adaptation of Walker's seminal novel was first staged in the US in 2005 and in the UK at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2013, with that production then transferring to Broadway where it ran until 2017. Last year, the Curve and Birmingham production won the 2020 Best Regional Production Award at the WhatsOnStage Awards.

The show is now available until 16 March 2021, having already been seen by over 15,000 people.