New production of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical to tour in 2022

A new production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will open at Curve in Leicester on 28 February 2022.

Based on the life and back-catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil (with book by Douglas McGrath) the show originally ran in the West End for two and a half years before two UK tours.

Theatre Royal Bath from 17 – 26 March 2022 and Mayflower Theatre Southampton from 12 - 16 April 2022, with additional tour dates and casting to be announced soon.

Directed by Curve's Nikolai Foster, the piece has orchestrations by Steve Sidwell and adaptation and musical supervision by Sarah Travis.

Choreography is by Leah Hill, with the creative team completed by set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Edd Lindley, lighting designer and Curve associate Ben Cracknell, sound designer Tom Marshall and casting director and Curve associate Kay Magson CDG.

Foster and Curve's Chris Stafford said today: "Carole King's body of work represents some of the greatest pop songs ever written. We are thrilled to be working on this new production of Beautiful, bringing this remarkable story and music to life with the finest actor-musicians working in the UK today. We are honoured to be collaborating with orchestrators, Grammy Award-winner Steve Sidwell and Tony Award-winner Sarah Travis, to bring King's incredible tapestry of songs to life. We are also proud to be working alongside our partners at Theatre Royal Bath and Southampton's Mayflower Theatre."