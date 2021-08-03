Exclusive: Full cast announced for Curve's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Full casting has been announced Leicester's Curve theatre, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse and English Touring Theatre (ETT)'s co-production of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Directed by Anthony Almeida, winner of the 2019 Royal Theatrical Support Trust (RTST) Sir Peter Hall Director Award, it opens at Curve on 3 September (press night 8 September) and will then tour venues across England and Wales.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play sees the entire Pollitt family meet up for Big Daddy's 65th birthday in Mississippi. As shattering truths threaten to spiral out of control, the family set out to protect themselves, and each other, from falling apart.

Siena Kelly (Channel 4's Adult Material) will play the role of Maggie, with Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons, Old Vic) as her troubled husband Brick. Teresa Banham (The Crown, Netflix) will appear as Big Mama and Peter Forbes (Follies'', National Theatre) will play Big Daddy.

Joining the cast as Gooper and his wife Mae are Sam Alexander (The Watsons, Chichester Festival Theatre) and Shanaya Rafaat (Jude, Hampstead Theatre). Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders, BBC) will play Doctor Baugh, with Minal Patel (A Christmas Carol, Dominion Theatre) as Reverend Tooker.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof runs at Curve until 18 September, before touring to Liverpool Playhouse (22 September to 2 October), Marlowe Theatre (6 to 9 October), The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich (12 to 16 October), Theatre Clwyd (19 to 23 October), concluding at Mast Mayflower Studios Southampton (26 to 30 October).

Rosanna Vize will design the set for the production, with associate designs and costume designs from Sarah Mercadé. Joshua Gadsby will provide lighting designs, Giles Thomas will compose new music and create the sound design, and movement direction will come from Gemma Payne.

The show is cast by Ginner Schiller and the production team is completed by Curve's Birkbeck trainee director Jennifer Lane Baker as assistant director, production manager Sam Paterson, company stage manager Helen Gaynor, deputy stage manager Robyn Clogg and assistant stage manager Zoe Leonard.

Director Anthony Almeida said: "Medea, Hamlet, Hedda Gabler – throughout stage history, a singular heavyweight part headlines our greatest plays. But in his typical swagger, Tennessee Williams tore up the rules: he wrote not just one, but four colossal, enigmatic roles. It's going to be dynamite to witness these talented actors go head-to-head onstage. This entire cast are electric. I'm excited for us to begin rehearsals."