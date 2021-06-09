Exclusive: Casting announced for Magic Goes Wrong tour

Full casting has been announced for the forthcoming UK tour of Magic Goes Wrong.

The production, which was created by Mischief with Las Vegas magicians Penn & Teller, opens at Curve, Leicester on 16 July before visiting Salford, Eastbourne, Cambridge, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Woking and Bath with further dates to be announced.

The touring cast comprises: Daniel Anthony (Mickey), Valerie Cutko (Eugenia), Sam Hill (Sophisticato), Kiefer Moriarty (The Blade), David Nellist (Mind Mangler), Jocelyn Prah (Spitzmaus), Chloe Tannenbaum (Bar), with understudies Ishbel Cummings, Rory Fairbairn, CJ Field and Jay Olpin.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity. As the magic turns to mayhem, accidents spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target.

The show premiered in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre in December 2019 and is set to resume performances in London this October.

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller and directed by Adam Meggido, with set design by Will Bowen, magic consultant Ben Hart, costume designer Roberto Surace, lighting designer David Howe, sound designer Paul Groothius, video and projection designer Duncan McLean, composer Steve Brown, movement director Ali James, associate director Hannah Sharkey.

The touring production is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd and Kevin McCollum.