Curve Leicester and Theatre Royal Bath to stream What the Butler Saw starring Rufus Hound online for free

Curve Leicester and Theatre Royal Bath will stream their hit production of Joe Orton's What the Butler Saw online from next weekend.

The piece, which originally opened at Curve in March 2017 before transferring to Bath, was directed by Nikolai Foster and marked 50 years since the death of the Leicester playwright.

The production starred Rufus Hound, Dakota Blue Richards, Catherine Russell, Jack Holden, Jasper Britton and Ravi Aujla. The piece had design by Michael Taylor, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound and composition by Adam McCready and casting by Ginny Schiller.

It will be made available online from 7pm on Sunday 19 April. While the show is free, the venue is asking for donations during the turbulent time with the coronavirus lockdown. You can find out more here.

See photos from the production below

