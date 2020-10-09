Curve Leicester releases The Color Purple digital charity concert to mark Black History Month

Exclusive: A digital concert featuring members of the Curve Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome's The Color Purple team has been released online to mark Black History Month.

The concert, recorded by the cast of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning piece, lasts around 30 minutes and features the like of director Tinuke Craig, performers T'Shan Williams, Danielle Fiamanya and Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah.

A blend of discussions around the show plus performances, the piece is captioned and available to watch for free on Curve's website and social media channels until Mon 19 October at 11am.

The venue is asking for donations as it remains closed – you can donate £3 by texting Purple to 70480 (more details are available via the Curve site).

You can watch it here.

Cast and credits: :

Cast

Geoff Aymer

Owen Chaponda

Perola Congo

KM Drew Boateng

Danielle Fiamanya

Danielle Kassarate

Anelisa Lamola

Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah

Karen Mavundukure

Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy

Landi Oshinowo

Simon-Anthony Rhoden

Jo Servi

T'Shan Williams

Production Team

Tinuke Craig – Director

Alex Parker – Musical Director & Piano

Chris Mock – Sound Mixer

Ben Hewis – Editor