Curve Leicester releases The Color Purple digital charity concert to mark Black History Month
Exclusive: A digital concert featuring members of the Curve Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome's The Color Purple team has been released online to mark Black History Month.
The concert, recorded by the cast of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning piece, lasts around 30 minutes and features the like of director Tinuke Craig, performers T'Shan Williams, Danielle Fiamanya and Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah.
A blend of discussions around the show plus performances, the piece is captioned and available to watch for free on Curve's website and social media channels until Mon 19 October at 11am.
The venue is asking for donations as it remains closed – you can donate £3 by texting Purple to 70480 (more details are available via the Curve site).
You can watch it here.
Cast and credits: :
Cast
Geoff Aymer
Owen Chaponda
Perola Congo
KM Drew Boateng
Danielle Fiamanya
Danielle Kassarate
Anelisa Lamola
Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah
Karen Mavundukure
Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy
Landi Oshinowo
Simon-Anthony Rhoden
Jo Servi
T'Shan Williams
Production Team
Tinuke Craig – Director
Alex Parker – Musical Director & Piano
Chris Mock – Sound Mixer
Ben Hewis – Editor