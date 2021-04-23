Curve Leicester to stage Rent revival concert production this August

Curve in Leicester will revive Jonathan Larson's beloved musical Rent for a concert production in August.

Directed by Nikolai Foster, the piece follows a group of bohemian artists living in a New York apartment block as the city goes through a fresh wave of gentrification, all against the backdrop of the HIV/AIDS pandemic. It will be presented in the round at the award-winning space.

Playing from 10 to 21 August, the piece has musical arrangements from Steve Skinner, musical supervision and arrangements by Tim Weil, original concept and additional lyrics from Billy Aronson and dramaturgy from Lynn Thomson. Casting and creative team is to be revealed.

Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and Foster commented: "As we emerge from this pandemic, it feels timely to reflect on the resilience and courage which defined the lives of so many during the 1980s HIV/AIDS pandemic. Jonathan Larson's astonishing Pulitzer Prize winning musical Rent represents one of musical theatre's greatest triumphs, defining an entire era through its blazing music and iconic characters. It is simply one of the greats and we are thrilled to present it in a staged concert at Curve, in our epic, in-the-round arena. Celebrating community, the exhilarating joy of music, the power of artists and the sheer life force of young people, we are looking forward to literally raising the roof this summer at Curve."

Though the show is scheduled to take place after "step four" (the point at which contact restrictions are meant to be eased), any necessary mitigation measures will be put in place to keep audiences safe.