Watch Chris Stafford, Nikolai Foster and Geeta Pendse discuss Curve Leicester's past and future

As part of their week-long editorial takeover Chris Stafford and Nikolai Foster chat with presenter Geeta Pendse about their time so far at the Curve Leicester, as well as what they hope to achieve in the future.

Stafford was appointed CEO of the venue in 2015, and has spearheaded initiatives to transform the theatre into a regional powerhouse – since he began attendance at the Curve has risen by up to 60,000 with many major tours including Les Misérables and Matilda opening in Leicester. Foster, who was made artistic director in 2015, recently oversaw the stage production of Hanif Kureishi's My Beautiful Laundrette, with previous credits including the hit revivals of Annie, Grease and Sunset Boulevard, as well as White Christmas, which is about to transfer to the West End.