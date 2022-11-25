42nd Street announces 2023 tour dates

Tour dates have been revealed for the brand-new staging of seminal musical 42nd Street.

The iconic show, with tunes such as "We're In The Money" and "Lullaby Of Broadway", tells the tale of an aspiring performer, Peggy Sawyer, who looks to make her dreams a reality. A past revival was seen recently in the West End at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Directed by Jonathan Church (The Drifters Girl) the show has choreography and design by Bill Deamer and Rob Jones respectively. Casting and full creative team will be announced in due course.

42nd Street has music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, and is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes.

The show will open at Curve in Leicester on Wednesday 17 May 2023, before heading south for a season at Sadler's Wells from Wednesday 7 June 2023 to 2 July.

After this, it will visit Canterbury (13 July to 22 July), Leeds (25 to 29 July), Bristol (31 July to 5 August), Plymouth (7 to 12 August), Cardiff (14 to 19 August), Glasgow (21 to 26 August), Milton Keynes (28 August to 2 September), Liverpool (4 to 9 September), Manchester (25 to 30 September), Southampton (3 to 7 October), Newcastle (10 to 14 October), Woking (16 to 21 October) and Belfast (24 to 28 October).