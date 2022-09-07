The Importance of Being Earnest tour – first look photos

Take a first look at the brand-new production of The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Denzel Westley-Sanderson.

The new production of Oscar Wilde's farcical comedy, co-produced by ETT (English Touring Theatre), Leeds Playhouse and Rose Theatre, has just opened in previews in Leeds before heading to Cambridge, Ipswich, Newcastle, Liverpool and Kingston.

The company

© Mark Senior

Westley-Sanderson (who won the 2021 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award) directs a production that is designed by Lily Arnold and lit by Zoe Spurr with sound by Beth Duke, movement by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, assistant direction by Becca Chadder, dramaturgy by Phillippe Cato and casting by Bryony Jarvis Taylor.

The company

© Mark Senior

Appearing are Phoebe Campbell (Cecily), Valentine Hanson (Merriman/Lane), Joanne Henry (Miss Prism), Daniel Jacob (Lady Bracknell), Adele James (Gwendolen), Abiola Owokoniran (Algernon Moncrieff), Anita Reynolds (Dr Chasuble) and Justice Ritchie (John Worthing).

Adele James as Gwendolen

© Mark Senior

Tickets for the Kingston run are on sale below.

The company

© Mark Senior

Adele James, Justice Ritchie and Daniel Jacob

© Mark Senior

Daniel Jacob (Vinegar Strokes) as Lady Bracknell

© Mark Senior

Daniel Jacob (Vinegar Strokes) as Lady Bracknell

© Mark Senior

Phoebe Campbell

© Mark Senior