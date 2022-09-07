The Importance of Being Earnest tour – first look photos
The new revival is co-produced by English Touring Theatre, Leeds Playhouse, and Rose Theatre
Take a first look at the brand-new production of The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Denzel Westley-Sanderson.
The new production of Oscar Wilde's farcical comedy, co-produced by ETT (English Touring Theatre), Leeds Playhouse and Rose Theatre, has just opened in previews in Leeds before heading to Cambridge, Ipswich, Newcastle, Liverpool and Kingston.
Westley-Sanderson (who won the 2021 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award) directs a production that is designed by Lily Arnold and lit by Zoe Spurr with sound by Beth Duke, movement by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, assistant direction by Becca Chadder, dramaturgy by Phillippe Cato and casting by Bryony Jarvis Taylor.
Appearing are Phoebe Campbell (Cecily), Valentine Hanson (Merriman/Lane), Joanne Henry (Miss Prism), Daniel Jacob (Lady Bracknell), Adele James (Gwendolen), Abiola Owokoniran (Algernon Moncrieff), Anita Reynolds (Dr Chasuble) and Justice Ritchie (John Worthing).
Tickets for the Kingston run are on sale below.