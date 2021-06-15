Six the Musical gives tour update following roadmap delay

Producers of the much-loved Six the Musical have given an update on the show following yesterday's delay to the government's roadmap to reopening.

Taking to social media, the production of the histo-remix one-act piece said: "The Six UK tour will continue as planned, with socially distanced seating introduced where required. You don't need to do anything right now – all ticket holders for performances at Leeds, Blackpool and Newcastle will be contacted directly by the theatres very soon."

The touring Queens are Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard) and Elèna Gyasi (Catherine Parr), with alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee, Harriet Watson and Natalie Pilkington as Super Swing.

Music and lyrics are by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, with Six co-directed by Lucy and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design) and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Associate choreographer is Freya Sands, musical director is Katy Richardson, associate musical director is Arlene McNaught, with casting by Pearson Casting. Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.