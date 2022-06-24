New tour dates announced for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical

Further touring dates have been announced for the new production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical.

Roald Dahl's iconic 1964 book, which has spawned two hit movies, is adapted by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The stage production also features Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley songs from the 1971 movie, including "Pure Imagination".

Greig's adaptation had its world premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in June 2013, running until 2017. It was then seen on Broadway from March 2017 to January 2018.

It tells the tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka. The new production is directed by James Brining with design Simon Higlett.

Playing initially at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 to 28 January 2023, the production will head to the Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February 2023 before visiting His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (15 to 26 March 2023), Edinburgh Playhouse (29 March to 15 April 2023), Norwich Theatre Royal (19 to 29 April 2023), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (3 to 20 May) and Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (24 May to 3 June).

The new venues announced today are Theatre Royal, Plymouth (7 to 18 June 2023), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 to 30 July 2023), Sunderland Empire (2 to 13 August 2023), Mayflower, Southampton (16 August to 3 September 2023), Hull New Theatre (6 to 16 September 2023), Bristol Hippodrome (20 September to 8 October 2023), Birmingham Hippodrome (17 October to 5 November 2023) and Liverpool Empire (8 to 26 November 2023).

Tickets for select dates are available below.