Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical to tour in 2023

The musical version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will embark on a new tour in 2023.

Roald Dahl's iconic 1964 book, which has spawned two hit movies, is adapted by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The stage production will feature Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley songs from the 1971 movie, including "Pure Imagination".

The musical has direction by the venue's artistic director James Brining with design Simon Higlett. Full creative team is also to be revealed.

Greig's adaptation had its world premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in June 2013, running until 2017. It was then seen on Broadway from March 2017 to January 2018. WhatsOnStage gave the 2013 premiere a glowing review, described as having "a real sense of invention and improvisation".

Playing initially at the already announced Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 to 28 January 2023, the tour will open at the Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February 2023 before visiting His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (15 to 26 March 2023), Edinburgh Playhouse (29 March to 15 April 2023), Norwich Theatre Royal (19 to 29 April 2023), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (3 to 20 May) and Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (24 May to 3 June). Further dates and casting are to be announced.