Heathers tour announces complete casting

Complete cast for Heathers on tour has been revealed.

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers". It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Leading the show will be Rebecca Wickes (Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (JD), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Merryl Ansah (Heather Duke), Lizzy Parker (Heather McNamara), Georgina Hagen (Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Mhairi Angus (Martha Dunnstock), Liam Doyle (Kurt Kelly), Rory Phelan (Ram Sweeney), Andy Brady (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan) and Kurt Kansley (Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper).

Completing the cast in the ensemble is Callum Connolly, Rhiane Drummond, Bayley Hart, Benjamin Karren, Sam Stones, May Tether and Daisy Twells. Choreography is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

The show will open on tour on 5 August at Leeds Grand, before visiting Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Canterbury, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Brighton, Wimbledon, Bristol, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Further dates and details will follow shortly.

The show also continues to run in the West End at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Tickets are on sale here.