Going the Distance digital world premiere – behind-the-scenes on the new comedy

Behind-the-scenes photos have been revealed for the new digital production Going the Distance, Yasmeen Khan and Henry Filloux-Bennett's new play, co-produced by the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Oxford Playhouse, The Dukes and The Watermill Theatre and directed by Felicity Montagu (making her directorial debut).

Daniel Lobo

© Ian Wallman

The piece follows a community centre fighting to save its future by staging a fundraising production inspired by (but, for rights purposes, not based on) The Wizard of Oz.

Emma McDonald

© Ian Wallman

Sara Crowe stars as Em, Nicole Evans as Billie, Shobna Gulati as Vic, Sarah Hadland as Rae, Merch Husey as Kem, Matthew Kelly as Frank, Emma McDonald as Gail, and Penny Ryder as Maggie with Stephen Fry as the Narrator.

Felicity Montagu, Penny Ryder, Matthew Kelly, Shobna Gulati and Sarah Hadland

© Ian Wallman

The show will be available from 4 October, with ticket holders having a 48-hour window to watch the piece depending on the date they booked.

Penny Ryder and Shobna Gulati

© Ian Wallman

The piece's creative team is to be revealed.

Felicity Montagu and Shobna Gulati

© Ian Wallman

Penny Ryder, Sarah Hadland, Matthew Kelly and Felicity Montagu

© Ian Wallman

Sarah Hadland

© Ian Wallman

Matthew Kelly

© Ian Wallman

Jack Lightfoot and James Rees

© Ian Wallman

Daniel Lobo

© Ian Wallman

Felicity Montagu and Yasmeen Khan

© Ian Wallman

Nicole Evans

© Ian Wallman

Merch Husey

© Ian Wallman

Nicole Evans and Matthew Kelly

© Ian Wallman

Nicole Evans

© Ian Wallman

Matthew Kelly and Shobna Gulati

© Ian Wallman

Penny Ryder

© Ian Wallman

Matthew Kelly, Shobna Gulati, Emma McDonald, Nicole Evans and Penny Ryder

© Ian Wallman

Emma McDonald and Holly Pygott

© Ian Wallman

Shobna Gulati, Penny Ryder, Felicity Montagu, Merch Husey and Matthew Kelly

© Ian Wallman

Shobna Gulati and Matthew Kelly

© Ian Wallman

Sarah Hadland

© Ian Wallman