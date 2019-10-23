Britain's Got Talent finalist to join tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Mark McMullan – finalist on Britain's Got Talent 2019 – will play the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat when the show visits Doncaster Dome for three weeks this Christmas, it has been announced.

Bill Kenwright's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical will play at the venue from 18 December to 4 January before continuing its tour to Peterborough, Aylesbury, Wimbledon, Coventry, Bradford, Chesterfield and Sunderland. The show is currently playing in Torquay and will visit Weston-Super-Mare, Sheffield, Billingham and St Helens before its Christmas run in Doncaster.

The role represents McMullan's first major musical role – the singer is best known for his performance of Les Misérables' "Bring Him Home" on the TV show, which was dedicated to his brother Declan who suffered a cardiac arrest at 19 and who now lives with locked-in syndrome.

McMullan said of the role: "Being cast as Joseph in Bill Kenwright's record-breaking production is absolutely amazing! I grew up performing musical theatre and it really helped me find my voice as a singer and gave me the drive to pursue my passion."

The UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed and produced by Kenwright, with original choreography by Henry Metcalfe, additional new choreography by Gary Lloyd, set design by Sean Cavanagh, sound design by Dan Samson and lighting design by Nick Richings.