Orphans – a new Scottish musical reveals complete casting

The cast is now set for the National Theatre of Scotland's upcoming world premiere production of Orphans – a new Scottish musical.

Joining previously announced company members Robert Florence (Burnistoun) making his musical theatre debut as Thomas, Amy Conachan (Hollyoaks) as Sheila, Reuben Joseph (Rapunzel), as Michael, recent graduate Dylan Wood as John, Harry Ward (What Girls Are Made Of) as Tanga and Chloe Hodgson (making her National Theatre of Scotland debut) as Bernadette will be Amber Sylvia Edwards (Dirty Dancing) as Carole, Louise McCarthy (My Left Right Foot) as Mrs Hanson, John McLarnon (Local Hero) as Jacko, Patricia Panther (Glasgow Girls) as Sara, Paul McCole (Still Game) as Frank, Martin Quinn (Let The Right One In) as Seamus and Betty Valencia (The Last Bus) as Ann-Marie.

Based on Peter Mullan's cult classic film, the musical adaptation features a book by Douglas Maxwell and a score by Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly.

Directed by Cora Bissett, the piece is set in 1998 and follows a group of siblings gathering together after the death of their mother.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Emily James, sound designer Pippa Murphy, lighting designer Lizzie Powell, cultural consultant Kerry Michael, assistant director Niloo-Far Khan, movement director Vicki Manderson, associate movement director Jade Adamson and associate musical director Shonagh Murray. BSL performance interpretation will be provided by Catherine King and Yvonne Strain.

Bissett commented: "Orphans is for me, and a secret legion of devotees, the quintessential cult Scottish film and bringing it to the stage now, in this new musical version, couldn't be more timely. Over the last 18 months we have lost family, jobs, relationships, health and…. hope, and in some ways we are just finding it again. This musical is about raw grief, and the madness that lies within that. The emotions are epic and messy and the songs raucous, and heart aching. It's for people who think they hate musicals but love a great story, and for musical lovers who would like to see a musical rooted firmly in a world that feels like theirs. I am thrilled Peter Mullan has allowed us to re-imagine this Scottish classic with an incredible team of creative collaborators and a brilliant new generation of actors."

The tour kicks with preview performances at the Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock (1 to 2 April 2022), before officially opening at Glasgow's SEC Armadillo (6 to 9 April) and heading to King's Theatre, Edinburgh (12 to 16 April) and Eden Court, Inverness (26 to 30 April).