Musical version of Peter Mullan's Orphans film announced in National Theatre of Scotland season

A musical version of Peter Mullan's cult classic Orphans will premiere next spring as part of National Theatre of Scotland's season.

Directed by Cora Bissett, the piece has book by Douglas Maxwell with lyrics and score by Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly.

Set in 1998, the piece follows a group of siblings together after the death of their mother. The cast includes Amy Conachan, Robert Florence, Chloe Hodgson, Reuben Joseph, Harry Ward and Dylan Wood, with the creative team featuring set and costume designer Emily James, sound designer Pippa Murphy, lighting designer Lizzie Powell, cultural consultant Kerry Michael, assistant director Niloo-Far Khan.

The show will open at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow before visiting King's Theatre, Edinburgh and Eden Court, Inverness, with previews at Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock.

Also appearing in the venue's 2021 season plans include Kieran Hurley's new piece The Enemy, based on Ibsen's ''An Enompy of the people. Visiting Greenock, Dundee, Edinburgh, Inverness and Perth in October and November 2021, the piece has a cast including Hannah Donaldson, Neil McKinven, Taqi Nazeer, Gabriel Quigley and Eléna Redmond.

The piece is directed by Finn den Hertog, with video design Lewis den Hertog, sound design Matt Padden, original set design Rosanna Vize, composer Kathryn Joseph, assistant director Leonie Rae Gasson.

The company will also co-produce May Sumbwanyambe's Enough of Him , directed by Justin Audibert and designed by Anna Orton with Pitlochry Festival Theatre, where it runs from 18 March to 3 April 2022. Further tour dates are to be revealed.

Hannah Lavery's Lament for Sheku Bayoh will run as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, as already revealed.

The company will continue with its digitial work, including Thirteen Fragments and short film Carry Me Home.