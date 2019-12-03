Traverse Theatre spring 2020 season to include shows by Kieran Hurley and Rona Munro

The Traverse Theatre has launched its spring 2020 season, with the world premiere of Rona Munro's Donny's Brain and the return of Kieran Hurley's Mouthpiece among the work announced.

Hurley's Mouthpiece will play from 6 to 15 February following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in summer 2019, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award. Shauna Macdonald and Angus Taylor star in the show, with former Traverse artistic director Orla O'Loughlin as director, Katherine Nesbitt as associate director, Kai Fischer as set, lighting and projection designer, Kim Moore as composer and sound designer and Sophie Ferguson as costume designer. Mouthpiece will then play in Glasgow before moving to Adelaide Festival and Auckland Arts Festival in spring 2020.

The world premiere of Donny's Brain from run from 14 April to 2 May. Munro's play delves into the human brain and follows Donny and Emma on a funny and moving journey as all they know about love and loss is thrown into question. Caitlin Skinner will direct, with the full cast and creative team to be announced at a later date.

As part of the lunchtime mini-season A Play, A Pie and A Pint, Òran Mór, eight shows will play extended runs throughout spring. Infernal Serpent by David Gerow will run from 31 March to 4 April; Celestial Body by Morna Pearson will run from 7 to 11 April; Rose by Lorna Martin will run from 14 to 18 April; The Storm by Owen Whitelaw will run from 21 to 25 April; Exquisite Corpse by Conor O'Loughlin will run from 28 April to 2 May; Mary and Ada Set the World to Rights by Jane Livingstone will run from 5 to 9 May; Silver Superheroes by Morna Young will run from 11 to 16 May, and Milkshake by Rob Drummond will run from 18 to 23 May.

Visiting company productions include Heroine by Mary Jane Wells, which tells the true story of US soldier and survivor of military sexual trauma Danna Davis; LUNG Theatre's verbatim show Trojan Horse, which focusses on Muslim teachers and school governors accused of plotting extremism in Birmingham schools; Northern Stage's musical celebration of working class activism in The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff; the world premiere of Scottish Ensemble and Untitled Projects' We Are In Time, which includes a live score by Icelandic composer Valgeir Sigurðsson; James Rowland's Songs of Friendship trilogy – Team Viking, A Hundred Different Words for Love and Revelations, and ex-girlfriends Mary Higgins and Ell Potter's verbatim dance party HOTTER.

When Gareth Nicholls and Debbie Hannan take up their new roles as co-artistic directors, the theatre also launches its £1 tickets scheme. The new initiative was piloted throughout 2019 to welcome people from groups and communities who might not otherwise have access to theatre – under 25s and those receiving Job Seeker's Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Universal Credit or Carer's Allowance are able to see shows across their entire run of performances at the reduced price.