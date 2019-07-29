Mr Men and Little Miss tour casting and first look revealed

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Mr Men and Little Miss, which opens at this year's Edinburgh Fringe before visiting locations across the UK.

Richard Lounds, Ashton Owen, Emily Vinnicombe and Em Watkins will play 16 Mr Men and Little Miss characters in the hour-long piece, which will run from 1 August at the Underbelly.

The tour will feature puppets created by Paul Jomain, who has worked alongside the Jim Henson company as well as a number of stage shows. He said: "Making the Mr Men and Little Miss puppets was really special for me. I remember the Mr Men from my childhood and it was lovely to have the opportunity to create them for this show. If you ask me for a favourite it would have to be Mr Funny."

The tour will run throughout October and November 2019.

You can have a first look at the brand new puppet characters below: