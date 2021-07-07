Hit musical Islander to be adapted into a film

Hit show Islander, which has run in Edinburgh and London, will be reimagined as a film.

Exploring themes of environmentalism through folktale storytelling and previously adapted for Radio 4, the film will be screened in Eden Court from 27 August to 2 September, while also available online from 28 August. There will be a red carpet premiere on 26 August.

Amy Draper, Finn Anderson and Stewart Melton's folk musical, which was first seen in 2019 at the Edinburgh Fringe, will feature a cast of Kirsty Findlay (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) and Bethany Tennick (Islander).

The piece is captured by Mallard Productions , with direction by Draper and lighting design by Simon Wilkinson, produced by Helen Milne. Lighting support is by Kate Bonney, with company stage management by Mickey Graham and stage management by Jasmin Davies.

Dundee Rep's artistic director Andrew Panton said: "Islander is an example of the very best Scottish musical theatre. We're thrilled to be collaborating with the original creative team and our co-producers Eden Court to create this next evolution of a truly magical piece. Musical storytelling sits at the heart of our programming at Dundee Rep and the creation of original musical theatre is a particular passion."