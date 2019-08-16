The Cruel Intentions Edinburgh Fringe cast take our 90s quiz

Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical is currently making its European premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe and we caught up with the cast to find out just how much they know about the decade that brought us the Spice Girls and Tamagotchi.

The show, which is based on the iconic '90s film of the same name, features a number of pop classics from the likes of Natalie Imbruglia, Ace of Base, NSync, Britney Spears and more.

The cast features Dominic Andersen, Rebecca Gilhooley, Evelyn Hoskins, Scott Hunter, Sophie Isaacs, Dean John-Wilson, Ashley Samuels and Gemma Salter.

It is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by Lee Newbury, musical direction by Sarah Morrison, sound design by Dan Samson and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble's musical is based on the cult Hollywood film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair and the French novel, Les Liasions Dangereuses. It follows two siblings intent on destroying an innocent girl.

Cruel Intentions runs at Assembly George Square at 8.30pm until 25 August.

