The Beauty Queen of Leenane in Chichester and Hammersmith – in rehearsals

The Minerva Theatre in Chichester will first host a co-production of Martin McDonagh's hit play The Beauty Queen of Leenane, presented from 3 September to 2 October. It will transfer to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in London after its Chichester season, playing from 9 October to 6 November.

Set in County Galway and following a lonely woman living with her ageing mother, the major revival is directed by Rachel O'Riordan with a cast including Adam Best, Ingrid Craigie, Orla Fitzgerald and Kwaku Fortune.

The production will be designed by Good Teeth Theatre, with lighting designed by Kevin Treacy, music and sound designed by Anna Clock, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, and casting by Sam Stevenson.