South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre: in rehearsals

Have a look inside rehearsals for South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Leading the team will be Gina Beck (Matilda, Show Boat, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera) as Nellie, Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel, BBC Proms) as Emile, Joanna Ampil (Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon) as Bloody Mary, Keir Charles (Quiz, Back To Life) as Luther Billis and Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, The Light in the Piazza) as Cable.

It also includes Iroy Abesamis, Lindsay Atherton, Carl Au, Rosanna Bates, David Birrell, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Taylor Bradshaw, Bobbie Chambers, Charlotte Coggin, Danny Collins, Oliver Edward, Sergio Giacomelli, Shailan Gohil, Adrian Grove, Zack Guest, Cameron Bernard Jones, Amanda Lindgren, Matthew Maddison, Sera Maehara (as Liat), Melissa Nettleford, Rachel Jayne Picar, Kate Playdon, Pierce Rogan, Clancy Ryan, Charlie Waddell and James Wilkinson-Jones, with children's roles played by Archer Brandon, Ellie Chung, Lana Lakha, Kami Lieu, David Ngara O'Dwyer and Alexander Quinlan.

Watch the rehearsal video here:

Directed by Daniel Evans, Rodgers and Hammerstein's award-winning South Pacific contains such well-known songs as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair". It is set on an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean during the Second World War.

Playing from 5 July to 4 September at Chichester Festival Theatre, the show will be streamed "as live" on 4, 9, 14, 18, 21, 26, 31 August and 3 September, with one performance of South Pacific each week being socially distanced.

The set and costume designer is Peter McKintosh, and the choreographer and movement director is Ann Yee. Musical supervision is by Nigel Lilley, with musical direction by Cat Beveridge, orchestrations by David Cullen, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Gillian Tan, additional arrangements by Theo Jamieson, and casting by Charlotte Sutton. The rehearsal video has been created by The Umbrella Rooms.

