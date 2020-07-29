Flowers for Mrs Harris musical to release cast recording

Chichester Festival Theatre has revealed that it plans to release a cast recording for hit musical Flowers for Mrs Harris.

The show, which is written by Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff, is about Ada Harris, who spends her life cleaning houses and has an eye for fashion. She embarks on a journey from London to Paris. It has a cast including Clare Burt, Joanna Riding, Gary Wilmot, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Claire Machin, Mark Meadows and Louis Maskell.

It had its first acclaimed run at Sheffield Theatres in 2016 before transferring to Chichester in 2018. Flowers for Mrs Harris is directed by Daniel Evans with designs from Lez Brotherston, lighting from Mark Henderson, and movement from Naomi Said.

Thrilling and emotional to have the company and band of #FlowersForMrsHarris filling our stage again, thanks to composer Richard Taylor who's making this cast album happen. A joy and privilege to host. pic.twitter.com/5qknVPK2FL — Chichester Festival Theatre (@ChichesterFT) July 29, 2020

A release date for the album is to be revealed, with the piece being teased on social media.