Crazy for You revival – watch show footage from the production

A new trailer for Susan Stroman's current revival of Crazy for You, starring Charlie Stemp and Carly Anderson, has been released!

With a score by George and ira Gershwin and a book by Ken Ludwig, the musical tells the tale of a show-business-obsessed lad who has to choose between his dreams and honouring his family's wishes. The show celebrates its 30th anniversary and sees director-choreographer Stroman return to the piece after being part of the original creative team.

You can read our glowing review of the production here.

The Chichester Festival Theatre production, which runs until 4 September, also features (in alphabetical order) Marc Akinfolarin (as Moose), Lila Anderson (as Vera), Merryl Ansah (as Irene Roth), Simon Anthony (as Sam), Craig Bartley (as Mingo), Jason Battersby (as Junior), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (as Sheila), Imogen Bowtell (as Elaine), Kyle Cox (as Wyatt), Mathew Craig (as Lank Hawkins), Bethan Downing (as swing), Jacqui Dubois (as Patricia Fodor), Nicholas Duncan (as Jimmy), Tom Edden (as Bela Zangler), Nathan Elwick (as Custus), Don Gallagher (as Everett Baker), Adrian Grove (as Eugene Fodor), Laura Hills (as Mitzi), Ryan Jupp (as swing), Matthew Malthouse (as Pete), Nell Martin (as swing/dance captain), Joshua Nkemdilim (as Billy), Kate Parr (as Patsy), Sadie-Jean Shirley (as Tess), Gay Soper (as Lottie Child), Bradley Trevethan (as swing), Ella Valentine (as Margie) and Tara Yasmin (as Louise).

The set designer is Beowulf Boritt, the costume designer is William Ivey Long, the lighting designer is Ken Billington, the musical director is Alan Williams and the sound designer is Kai Harada, with new orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland, original orchestrations by William David Brohn, new arrangements by David Krane and original arrangements by Peter Howard. Wigs, hair and make-up design is by Campbell Young Associates, fight direction by Rc-Annie and casting by Jill Green.