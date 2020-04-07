Theatr Clwyd to be used as venue for blood donations

Theatr Clwyd in Mold will be used for blood donations later this month, the venue has announced.

With the Welsh Blood Service having to limit the number of locations that it can use for donations during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the theatre will be one of the select few spots where donors can come to give blood.

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd's executive director, said: "Blood donation is vital at this challenging time and we're proud to be hosting the Welsh Blood Service again. We'd encourage people to continue to support the Welsh Blood Service and the NHS, and visit www.welsh-blood.org.uk to find out how you can help."

The donations appointments, which will run from 13 to 15 April, have to be booked in advance, with more information available here.