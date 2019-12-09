The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe to embark on a UK and Ireland tour

Sally Cookson's staging of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will embark on a UK and Ireland tour next autumn, it has been revealed.

Currently playing at the Bridge Theatre and based on C S Lewis' seminal book, the tour will open in Aylesbury on 20 November 2020 before visiting Cardiff, Salford, Dublin, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Glasgow and finally Nottingham in March 2021.

The production will also be The Lowry's main Christmas show, running in Salford from 9 December 2020 to 23 January 2021.

Alongside Cookson, the creative team is composed of designer Rae Smith, writer in the room Adam Peck, movement director Dan Canham, puppetry designer and director Craig Leo, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Ian Dickinson and composer Benji Bower.

