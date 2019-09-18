How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical to star Griff Rhys Jones, Matt Terry and Edward Baker-Duly

Casting has been announced for two of the venues for the upcoming tour of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, which opens in November.

Appearing in the show at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena (from 20 to 24 November) and at the Lowry in Salford (where the piece runs from 10 December to 5 January) will be Griff Rhys Jones as Old Max, The X-Factor winner Matt Terry as Young Max and Edward Baker-Duly as The Grinch.

Karen Ascoe will play Grandma Who, David Bardsley will play Grandpa Who, Alan Pearson will play Papa Who and Holly Dale Spencer will play Mama Who.

Also cast are Nicola Barney as Annie Who, Nina Bell as Betty Lou, Lydia Bradd as Bugsy, Ana Cardoso as Scallops, Elena Christie as Phyllis, Sophie Leigh-Griffin as Gymslip, Lawrence Guntert as Sporty, Zoe Humphryes as Danny Who, Monifa James as Reno, Sarah-Marie Maxwell as Trixie, Craig Nash as Palm Springs, Jessica Pardoe as Auntie Who, Andrew Pepper as Buzz, Lucy May Pollard as Punky, Callum Train as Timey and Ellen Whitehead as Boo Who. The role of Cindy Lou will be alternated between Isla Gie, Eve Corbishley, Sophie Woods and Bebe Massey.

The 2019 production is based on the Broadway show originally created by 3-time Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien, with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The UK creative team features set design by John Lee Beatty, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker, costume design by Robert Morgan and Michael Starobin is the show's orchestrator. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The show follows the iconic Seuss character The Grinch as he tries to steal Christmas from the residents of Whoville.

Casting for the Glasgow, Edinburgh, Wimbledon and Birmingham legs of the tour are to be announced.