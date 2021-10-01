White Christmas UK tour complete casting revealed

Full casting has been revealed for festive treat White Christmas, which heads out on tour this winter season.

After premiering at Curve in Leicester the show had a West End season in 2019. It will open on Thursday 28 October at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, before visiting The Bristol Hippdrome, Canterbury Marlowe, Manchester Palace Theatre, Plymouth Theatre Royal and Edinburgh Playhouse.

The show will star Sheila Ferguson as Martha Watson, Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Matthew Jeans as Bob Wallace, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes, Emily Langham as Judy Haynes and Duncan Smith as General Waverly.

Completing the cast are Phillip Bertioli, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Freddie Clements, Meg Darcy, Adam Denman, Beth Devine, Kirsty Fuller, Ashton Harkness, Sam Holden, Matt Holland, Samuel John-Humphreys, Aoife Kenny, Ella Kemp, Joshua Lovell, Martin McCarthy, Ben Munday, Oliver Ramsdale, Kayleigh Thadani and Kraig Thornber.

The original production was directed by Curve's Nikolai Foster, with the new tour overseen by Ian Talbot and choreographed by Stephen Mear.

Set design is by Michael Taylor and costume design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

Casting director is Jonathan Russell with Jo Morris as associate choreographer and resident director.