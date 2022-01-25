Dr Semmelweis with Mark Rylance – first look photos

First look photos for Dr Semmelweiss have been released.

Based on an original idea by Mark Rylance and written by Stephen Brown with Rylance, the production is directed by Tom Morris.

The play, set in 19th century Vienna, follows maverick Doctor Ignaz Semmelweis (played by Rylance) who makes a discovery that could potentially save the lives of thousands of new mothers in the wake of the devastating impact of childbed fever. The medical establishment, however, rejects his findings and questions his sanity, leaving him to be haunted by the ghosts of the women he failed to save.

Newly announced cast members include Jackie Clune (Anna Müller), Sandy Grierson (Jakob Kolletschka), Felix Hayes (Ferdinand von Hebra), Enyi Okoronkwo (Franz Arneth), Clemmie Sveaas (Lisa Elstein), Thalissa Teixeira (Maria Semmelweis), Alan Williams (Johann Klein) and Daniel York Loh (Karl von Rokitanksy) alongside dancers Roseanna Anderson, Joshua Ben-Tovim, Suzy Halstead, Megan May Cameron, Megumi Eda and Millie Thomas, as well as musicians Haim Choi, Coco Inman, Kasia Ziminska and Shizuku Tatsuno, who appear together as the Salomé Quartet.

The creative team includes choreographer Antonia Franceschi, set and costume designer Ti Green, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound designer Jon Nicholls, associate director Claire O'Reilly and assistant director Victor Lirio. Music is by Adrian Sutton, with voice and dialect work by Martin McKellan.

The production, presented in association with Sonia Friedman, the National Theatre and Shakespeare Road, runs at the Bristol Old Vic from 20 January until 12 February 2022.

Mark Rylance (Dr Semmelweis) and Thalissa Teixeira (Maria Semmelweis)

© Geraint Lewis

Thalissa Teixeira (Maria Semmelweis) and company

© Geraint Lewis

Alan Williams (Johann Klein) and Mark Rylance (Dr Semmelweis).

© Geraint Lewis

The company

© Geraint Lewis

Mark Rylance and the company

© Geraint Lewis

The company with Mark Rylance

© Geraint Lewis

Mark Rylance (Dr Semmelweis), Clemmie Sveaas (Lisa Elstein) and company

© Geraint Lewis

Mark Rylance

© Geraint Lewis