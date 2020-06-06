Bristol Old Vic announces more shows it will stream online
The venue has revealed further plans
Bristol Old Vic has revealed two more shows that it will stream for free over the coming weeks.
The venue's co-production of A Monster Calls is currently available online, and will be followed up by two more shows – Mr Maglump and Wise Children. After this will be The Grinning Man musical – you can find out more about that here.
Brooke Tate's family musical Mr Maglump was originally co-produced with Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and follows a family that discovers that their miserable neighbour has a wonderful story to tell. It will be available from 12 June for a week.
After this. the venue will host a week-long watch party for Emma Rice's hit play Wise Children, which was presented on BBC iPlayer earlier this year.
The venue will work with the Theatre School to host a variety of "New Plays in Rep" from 19 June to 2 July, featuring up-and-coming writers.
You can watch A Monster Calls below: