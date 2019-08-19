Boeing-Boeing UK tour cancelled

The upcoming tour of Boeing-Boeing has been cancelled, producers have announced.

The tour, which was scheduled to open in Brighton on 4 September, was scheduled to star Tom Lister and Daniel Casey. Further tour cities include Glasgow, Southend, Richmond, Guildford, Birmingham, Winchester, Bromley, Derby, Peterborough, Darlington, Northampton, Huddersfield, Crewe, Dartford, Barnstaple and Woking and Nottingham.

The cancellation comes following poor advance ticket sales.

The hit comedy, about a man with three fiancés who are all flight attendants, was originally written in French by Marc Camoletti before being translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans. It ran initially in the West End in 1962 for a total of seven years, and was later revived in 2007 starring Roger Allam and Mark Rylance, directed by Matthew Warchus. The production then transferred to Broadway where it won two Tony Awards.

Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase.

The producers' statement in full:

"It is with great sadness that we have had to make the decision not to go ahead with the forthcoming tour of Boeing-Boeing. Unfortunately, the advance ticket sales are simply not enough to make the tour viable. Although we love this play and it will always be very close to our hearts, it just doesn't seem to have captured the public's imagination like we hoped it would.

"We would like to thank all of those who have been working so hard to make this show a success and to everybody who has purchased tickets. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this cancellation may cause."