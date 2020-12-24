Stage tours to see across the UK in 2021

We have over 20 shows hitting the open road in 2021! Theatre is destined to bounce back in full force and these tours are just the tip of the iceberg. Where some shows are adjusting dates to suit the tier restrictions we have reflected this in opening dates.









Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast



The smash-hit film is returning with an all-new production. The tale as old as time getting a fresh overhaul. 2021 tour will commence at Curve Leicester on 25 May





Bedknobs and Broomsticks UK tour

Bedknobs and Broomsticks



The Sherman Brothers certainly know how to craft an iconic tune – so we're very excited to see the eagerly anticipated stage version of the 1971 Disney film. UK and Ireland tour opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on 14 August.





Sister Act

Jennifer Saunders

© Ollie Rosser

After its starry run in Hammersmith, the show is heading out on the open road. Jennifer Saunders will be joining Brenda Edwards for select dates. Tour opens at Mayflower Theatre Southampton from 7 September





Waitress

Bailey McCall in the US tour of Waitress

© Jeremy Daniel

It was a fan-favourite in the West End and Waitress is now hitting the open road! The pie-heavy experience is well worth catching for a heartwarming bake-friendly experience. The tour will now open at Bradford Alhambra on 1 May 2021.





White Christmas

White Christmas

© Johan Persson

We're all dreaming of a normal Christmas this year, let alone a white one – but come 2021 the festive spirit should be back in full force with this stage bonanza based on the classic film. Opening on 28 October 2021 at New Victoria Theatre, Woking.





My Best Friend's Wedding

Alexandra Burke

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Alexandra Burke heads up a brand new musical based on the film about a couple of late-20-somethings who promise to marry each other if they don't find anyone else. It features a shedload of Burt Bacharach and Hal David songs so will probably be a cockle-warming experience with lots of romance to boot. Tour opens at Manchester Palace Theatre on 20 September 2021





Les Misérables

Les Misérables

© Johan Persson

Do you hear the people sing? Right now, perhaps not – but the flag will fly over the Les Mis barricades once again soon! Reopens at Bristol Hippodrome on 17 May.





The Rocky Horror Show

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show

© Richard Davenport

The fan-favourite is back for another tour to enchant Horror fans across the UK. Scheduled to open at open at Mayflower Southampton in March 2021





Strictly Ballroom

Kevin Clifton

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Kevin Clifton has wowed on Strictly and on stage, so it seems like the perfect pairing to have him in the touring version of Baz Luhrmann's iconic film. Scheduled to open in Plymouth at the end of September 2021





Chicago

The cast of the Broadway production

© Jeremy Daniel

Another classic show, recently seen in the West End once again, Chicago will be "pop"-ping out on tour next year! Touring from 2021





School of Rock

The London production of School of Rock

© Tristram Kenton

It was rocking it to the man in the West End until early this year, and School of Rock, based on the cult classic film, will be out on the open road next year! Touring from 2021





Footloose

Footloose the Musical



Another fan-favourite film, the musical version will be back in action next year. Casting for the tour is to be confirmed. Touring from 2021





Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages 2018 cast

© Richard Davenport

Building a city on rock and roll may not be structurally sound but it certainly makes for a rollercoaster musical! Tour opens on 21 May in Portsmouth





We Will Rock You

We Will Rock You

© Johan Persson

The hits of Queen are brought to air-punching life in the classic stage show that has been a firm favourite since it first ran in the West End. Tour opens on 26 April in Norwich





The Addams Family

The 2017 cast of The Addams Family

© Matt Martin

Everyone's favourite spooky family is back! The show, based on the franchise of the same name, was a touring success the first time around and will once more be hitting the open road come 2021. Touring from 2021





The Osmonds

The Osmonds

© Getty Images (approved for press use)

The music of the iconic family will be hitting the open road for the first time in this brand spanking new musical – promising a riveting story and some instantly recognisable tunes. Who's up for "Having a Party"? UK tour commences in Wimbledon on 26 August





The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The current cast of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

It had magical runs both at Leeds Playhouse and the Bridge Theatre, so the prospect of the piece returning for a new tour will have kids (of all ages) excited. Who wouldn't want a dose of Narnia for Christmas? The tour will open at Curve Leicester on 2 November.





Miss Julie

Miss Julie

© Mark McNulty

New Earth's piece was first seen earlier this year at Storyhouse and is adapted from Strindberg by Amy Ng. Tour opens on 5 March 2021 at Chester Storyhouse





Looking Good Dead

Adam Woodyatt



Adam Woodyatt will be stepping out of the square and into this thriller – which is sure to excite audiences in the same sure-fire way all Peter James stories do. The tour will at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 1 April 2021.





The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code



Dan Brown's bestselling novel is being brought to the stage for the very first time, featuring a creative team led by & Juliet's Luke Sheppard. The globe-trotting tale featuring the descendants of Christ (!) is likely to be a big-budget rollercoaster – definitely worth a watch. The Da Vinci Code opens on tour at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Saturday 3 April 2021





Six

The cast of Six on tour

© Johan Persson

The smash-hit fan favourite continues to go from strength-to-strength – and while it may have had many plans halted by the pandemic, we're sure Six will roar back into life as soon as possible. Touring from 2021





Heathers

Heathers the Musical



Many fans will be VERY excited about the prospect of Heathers hitting stages across the UK, after a storming run in the West End and a plethora of WhatsOnStage Award wins. Touring from 2021





Singin' in the Rain

Singin in the Rain

© Singin in the Rain

With its Sadler's Wells run nudged back by a year, the iconic musical will also push back its touring run, heading into 2022. Touring after London run



