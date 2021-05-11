New ghost play The Wicked Lady to premiere in Birmingham this autumn

A new stage thriller, The Wicked Lady, will open in Birmingham this autumn.

Playing at the Jewellery Quarter's Blue Orange Theatre, the show is based on the real life of highway woman Katherine Ferrers.

James Williams, artistic director of JW Theatres and the Blue Orange Theatre, said: "Growing up in Hertfordshire, I remember hearing this story so often. I'm fascinated by the proven links to history - Katherine Ferrers was a real person with a verifiable existence; a member of aristocracy with a very dark secret. I find it chilling to hear stories of ghostly sightings and the inexplicable sound of horse's hooves near to her haunts at night. That personal connection is what fired me up to think about creating this theatrical experience. This ghost story has all of the ingredients - the isolated house, the hidden secrets and the intrigue about ghosts and the afterlife."

The piece is penned by Williams with set and lighting design by Alex Johnson. Further creatives and casting to be announced.

It runs from 28 September to 10 October.