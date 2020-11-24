New nationwide campaign "TuneUp Tuesday" launched to promote careers in the arts

A nationwide campaign to promote careers in the arts has been unveiled.

Entitled "TuneUp Tuesday", the scheme will feature a plethora of creatives from all walks of life working in tandem with state schools across the UK – coming together to emphasise the viability of careers in the arts.

Lending their support to the initiative are Hamilton musical director Alex Lacamoire, actor Giles Terera, performer Aimie Atkinson, comedian Greg Davies, dancer Darcey Bussell, director Michael Grandage, set and costume designer Gabriella Slade and musician Yshani Perinpanayagam.

Graham said: "Our particular landscape can feel precarious, but that won't always be the case. When we open up, we will need lots of brilliant, inspiring young people to come and forge careers and take jobs in our exciting sector...We are assembling industry talent to access state schools directly to offer skills, training, hope, and perspective to encourage a whole new generation of theatre and performing arts workers."

The scheme was kickstarted by the new principal of King Edward VI High School, Kirsty van Malaisé, alongside the school's director of drama Hannah Proops.

You can find out ways to get involved here.