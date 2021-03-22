Studio productions of Little Shop of Horrors and Avenue Q to play in Birmingham this summer

No one wants to miss a chance to watch their favourite musicals up close and personal!

The Old Joint Stock Theatre in Birmingham has revealed plans for two summer productions of hit Broadway shows Little Shop of Horrors and Avenue Q.

The professionally cast productions will have month-long runs, with the same ensemble appearing in both shows.

Artistic director Adam Lacey said: ""We are always trying to push the boundaries of what is possible in a fringe theatre. Producing two shows, back to back, with the same cast is a new challenge for us, and an exciting project for everyone involved. These productions were due to take place last summer, and we can't wait to finally bring these shows to Birmingham following what has been an impossible year for everyone in our industry."

Avenue Q will open a month after social distancing measures are currently set to end, with dates from 27 July to 21 August. Little Shop of Horrors will run from 1 to 26 September. Casting and creative teams are to be revealed.

With music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q won three Tony Awards back in 2004. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors first appeared Off-Broadway in 1982, never initially transferring to Broadway. It first ran in the West End at the Comedy Theatre (now the Harold Pinter Theatre) in 1983, produced by Cameron Mackintosh.