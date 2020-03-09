Fra Fee to star in Breakfast on Pluto musical at Birmingham Rep, Donmar Warehouse and Galway International Festival

Fra Fee will star in a musical version of Frank McCabe's hit novel Breakfast on Pluto, it has been announced.

McCabe's novel is set in both Ireland and London in the 1960s and 1970s and follows Patrick/Pussy Braden, who ventures forth to find her mother. The text was previously turned into a film featuring Cillian Murphy.

Following its world premiere at Galway International Festival in July 2020, the show will transfer to the Olympia Theatre in Dublin where it runs from July 30 to August 15m Birmingham Rep where it plays from 3 to 26 September, with a press night on 9 September. After that, it will play at the Donmar Warehouse in London from 2 October to 21 November.

The novel is adapted for the stage by Bob Kelly, with compositions by hit musician Duke Special. It is directed by Des Kennedy with musical direction, arrangement and orchestration by Jennifer Whyte, choreography by Jennifer Rooney, set and costume design by Katie Davenport, lighting by Sinéad McKenna, casting by Maureen Hughes, dramaturgy by Eleanor White and production consultancy from Rebecca Root.

Fra Fee (Translations, The Ferryman) will star in the piece as Patrick/Pussy Braden, and will be joined by Niamh Perry (Good Vibrations), David Ganly (On Blueberry Hill) and Rickie O'Neill (Once). Further casting is to be revealed. The Donmar Warehouse and Birmingham Repertory Theatre will be partnering with the trans-led charity Gendered Intelligence in a training and consultancy capacity. Alongside the production the Donmar will be hosting an actor showcase for trans performers.

