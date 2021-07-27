East is East revival at Birmingham Rep and National Theatre announces cast

Casting has been revealed for the eagerly anticipated revival of Ayub Khan Din's East Is East, which opens at the Birmingham Rep in September before transferring to London.

The piece, which follows a Salford-based Pakistani family, will star Tony Jayawardena as George and Sophie Stanton as Ella. The rest of the cast is completed by Amy-Leigh Hickman as Meenah, Irvine Iqbal as Mr Shah/Dr, Adonis Jenieco as Saleem, Rachel Lumberg as Annie, Noah Manzoor as Sajit, Joeravar Sangha as Maneer, Gurjeet Singh as Tariq and Assad Zaman as Abdul.

Joining director Iqbal Khan on the creative team are Bretta Gerecke (set, projection and lighting design), Susan Kulkarni (costume design), Felix Dubs (composer), Jon Nicholls (sound design), Stuart Burt CDG (casting), Natasha Kathi-Chandra (associate director) and Max White (video associate).

The piece (which has previously sold out three London runs and was adapted into a film) plays at the Birmingham Rep from 3 to 25 September, before reopening the National's Lyttelton Theatre, where it runs from 7 to 30 October.