The Woman in Black tour announces cast

Casting has been revealed for The Woman in Black, which has commenced its tour.

Opening last week, the thriller stars Robert Goodale as Arthur Kipps and Antony Eden as The Actor. Venues in the tour will, if necessary, abide by social distancing to keep audiences safe and mitigate risks.

The Woman in Black will visit Bath, Guildford, Oxford, Malvern, Shrewsbury, Manchester, Brighton, Glasgow, York, Blackpool, Stoke and Edinburgh, with further tour dates to be revealed.

The piece, a spooky thriller about a haunted house, is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.