Oleanna at Theatre Royal Bath announces casting – with the show now directed by Lucy Bailey

Casting has been revealed for David Mamet's Oleanna at Theatre Royal Bath.

The piece, which runs from 25 November to 12 December, was originally set to be directed by Nicole Charles, but will now be helmed by Lucy Bailey. Appearing in the piece will be John Heffernan (Dracula) as John and Rosie Sheehy (King John) as Carol.

Oleanna first debuted 30 years ago and follows a meeting between a college professor and a female student, with the student filing a sexual harassment claim against him. The piece is the last in the venue's triumvirate of "Welcome Back" socially distanced shows that are currently running at the theatre's main space.

The creative team is to be revealed.